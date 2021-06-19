Railways sees high occupancy in trains from eastern region following Covid unlock

Indian Railways is helping to bring back workers, as cities gradually unlock.

During the past seven days (between June 11-17) approximately 32.56 lakh passengers including migrant workers and other passengers travelled by long distance mail express trains (with average occupancy of trains being 110.2 per cent) from areas of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and Odisha to various destinations including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Chennai, informed Railways in a statement.

Seeing this demand, the Railways has approved running of 660 trains, most of which are over and above the 983 trains under operation, said official sources.

These additional trains will be slowly started by zones based on local situation.

Train booking data for the next ten days (from June 19 to June 28) show that approximately 29.15 lakh passengers including migrant workers and other passengers have booked long distance mail express trains from Eastern UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and Odisha to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

To facilitate the movement of migrant labour, Indian Railways is operating Mail or Express Specials, Holiday Specials and Summer Special trains.

All these trains are fully reserved ones keeping in view of the Covid protocol. The booking can be done at the reservation counters and also through online by using e-ticketing system.

As on June 18, 983 Mail or Express and Holiday Specials (56 per cent of the pre-Covid level of 2020) are being operated by Indian Railways.

In addition, about 1,309 Summer Specials have also been operated to facilitate the movement of the people wanting to return to the place of work. These Summer Specials provide connectivity primarily from Bihar, UP, West Bengal, Odisha and Assam to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru.

The Zonal Railways are actively coordinating with various industry associations and business houses to ascertain the demand and facilitate the movement of the workers. The Summer Special trains are operating between different Origin Destination pairs such as Gorakhpur-Mumbai, Bhagalpur-Mumbai, Bhubaneswar-Pune, Danapur-Pune, Barauni-Ahmedabad, Patna-Delhi, Samastipur-Mumbai, Sealdah-Delhi, Raxaul-Delhi, Saharsa-Delhi, Danapur-Secunderabad, Raxaul-Secunderabad, Patliputra-Bengaluru, Chapra-Mumbai, Guwahati-Bengaluru, Gorakhpur-Hyderabad, stated railways release.