Railways sets up Institute for Financial Management in Hyderabad

Review | Google Nest Mini: Louder, smarter, cuter
New features and better sound come to this little smart speaker
The Indian Railway Institute of Financial Management (IRIFM) has been set up here.
The new entity, set up to impart professional training in management of railway finances, was formally inaugurated by Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board, on a 14-acre campus at Moula-Ali, Secunderabad.
Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said, “IRIFM will herald a fine chapter in financial management in Indian Railways.”
The Chairman of the Railway Board also envisaged a complete integrated package for railway training institutions in the country.
According to Manjula Rangarajan, Financial Commissioner, Railway Board, the world-class ambiance of IRIFM provides the right environment for training.
The ensuing batch of probationers belonging to Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) will have opportunity to get trained here.
