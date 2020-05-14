Logistics

Railways to cancel tickets for regular trains till June 30

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 14, 2020 Published on May 14, 2020

However, Shramik Specials will continue to run

The railways has decided to cancel all old bookings for regular trains scheduled till June 30 and provide full refund for it.

However, the Shramik Special trains which started from May 1 and the special trains which started operations from May 12 will continue to operate, an order from the railways said.

The tickets, which are to be cancelled, were booked during the lockdown period when the railways was allowing bookings for journeys in June.

Regular mail, express, passenger and suburban services of the railways had been suspended from March 25 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Earlier, all bookings for regular trains were stopped till May 17, till lockdown 3.0 remains in force.

Published on May 14, 2020
railway
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Aatmanirbhar package: DISCOMs to get ₹90,000-crore liquidity support