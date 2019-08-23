Railways to clear debris on Bengaluru-Mangaluru network

The recent unprecedented rainfall in the ghat section has led to the accumulation of debris of 75430 cubic metres on the railway route between Hassan and Subrahmanya Road stations on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru network.

A press release by South Western Railway zone said here that the section witnessed 59 incidences of landslips, and boulder and tree fall between Hassan and Subrahmanya Road stations from August 5 to August 12.

Debris of more than 75430 cubic metres falling from the embankment caused extensive damage to the track at several locations, it said.

The track restoration works have been taken up immediately thereafter. The release said that works have been going at all critical location with multiple machines and labour despite inclement weather conditions prevailing there.

All landslips and breaches have been cleared except at three locations. Senior officials from the zone are monitoring the work, it said.

Regular train services are expected to begin on the ghat section from the night of August 25 depending on the weather condition in the region, the release added.