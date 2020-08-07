Logistics

Railways to end colonial-era khalasi system, says no to fresh appointments

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 07, 2020 Published on August 07, 2020

The Railways is set to end the colonial-era practise of appointing khalasis or ‘bungalow peons’ who worked at the residences of senior officials, following an order from the Railway Board barring any new appointment to the post. In an order issued on August 6, the Railway Board has said the issue regarding telephone attendant-cum-dak khalasis (TADKs) is under review.

“The issue regarding the appointment of TADK is under review at the Railway Board. It has, therefore, been decided that any appointment of fresh face substitutes as TADK should not either be processed or made with immediate effect.

“Further, all cases approved for such appointments since July 1, 2020 may be reviewed and position advised to the Board. This may be complied with strictly in all Railway establishments,” the order said.

