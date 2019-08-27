Logistics

Railways to offer up to 25 per cent discount in some Shatabdi, Tejas trains

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 27, 2019 Published on August 27, 2019

Like in airlines, it will show passengers who are booking the seats the ones that are already booked, marked in a different colour   -  THE HINDU

Faced with stiff competition from roadways and low-cost airlines, railways is set to offer up to 25 per cent discounts in trains such as Shatabdi Express, Tejas and Gatiman Express which have low occupancy to bump up ticket sales, according to a senior official.

The discount will be given on the base fare of trains with AC chair car and executive chair car seats and charges like GST, reservation fee, superfast charges and others will be levied separately, the official said on Tuesday.

“Trains with monthly occupancy of less than 50 per cent in the previous year are eligible for the discount,” the official said.

Published on August 27, 2019
railway
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Fares on IRCTC’s Tejas train to be 50% less than flights on same routes