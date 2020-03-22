Railways working towards lockdown till March 25

Indian Railways working towards a longer lockdown beyond Janata Curfew day to prevent spread of COVID 19 through people to people movement.

It was announced that trains won't run till March 25, but there are chances of the lockdown (running trains at bare minimum) being extended beyond March 25 (till March 31) as well, sources confirmed.

Trains carrying passengers will reach destinations.

States such as Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, have already announced lockdown.

The decision has been indicated to officials, a source told BusinessLine.

Freight movement may also come to a stand still.