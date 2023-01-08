A double-decker cruise with a capacity of carrying 150 passengers will be the new attraction in Rajasthan's Ajmer, which is famous for the shrine of Sufi saint, Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti, and Brahma temple in Pushkar.

This will be the first cruise facility in the desert state.

The cruise will sail in Ana Sagar lake of the city. “The cruise service is likely to start in the first week of March. The work tender was given last year, and it will be ready by February. The corporation will get an income of ₹66.5 lakh every year,” an official of the Ajmer Municipal Corporation said.

Ajmer Municipal Corporation's Assistant engineer, Ravindra Saini, said the path of the cruise will be different from that taken by boats ferrying on the lake.

The contractor will decide ticket rates after approval by the Corporation. “The cruise will have a restaurant facility and people will be able to book it for small parties and functions,” he said.

Another official said the work order was given to the firm in February last year and a 15-month time was given to make the cruise.

