Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has unveiled a new state-of-the-art General Aviation (GA) Terminal exclusively for private jet owners and users.

“The facility will set a new standard for an extraordinary travel experience. The terminal will serve as an extension of luxury for many of our frequent HNI travellers, offering unparalleled comfort, convenience, and bespoke services,’‘ said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport, according to a press release.

Hyderabad, known for its thriving economic landscape, is home for the second highest concentration of ultra-high net worth individuals and boasts robust pharmaceutical and IT industries.

The development of Global Capability Centers by multinational corporations in the region has further booster private jet movements, he added.

The GA terminal, spanning across 11,234 square feet, is situated beside the RGIA terminal and includes a private entrance and a car park. It features a distinctive theme of classical architecture blended with Indo-Saracenic-Indo-Gothic style, and its interiors create an ambience that is rich in elegance and comfort.

The terminal offers a dedicated facilitation service for domestic and international General Aviation passengers, and is equipped with lounge, private lounge, segregated arrival and departures corridors.

