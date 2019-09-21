Rajiv Kumar Vyas takes charge as GM of Rail Wheel Factory

Rajiv Kumar Vyas, has taken charge as General Manager, Rail Wheel Factory. Prior to this, he was holding the post of Adviser - Railway Stores Railway Board.

Vyas, a civil engineer from IIT Delhi has a Master’s degree in Business Administration -Finance and belongs to the 1982 batch of the Indian Railways Stores Service.

During his tenure of more than 36 years in Indian Railways, he has held key posts in Northern Railway, North Central Railway, South Central Railway and Diesel Locomotive Modernisation Workshop. He has also served in other Railway organisations like Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) and Central Organisation for Modernisation of Workshop (COFMOW) and Railway Board.

He comes with vast experience in general management and materials management and is also founder member of Indian Railway Institute of Logistics and Material Management (IRILMM).