Rakesh Jhujhunwala-backed Akasa Air gets NOC, to launch airline next year

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Rakesh Jhujhunwala-backed SNV Aviation Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of Akasa Air, has received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
In a statement on Monday, Vinay Dube, CEO of Akasa Air, said, “We are extremely happy and grateful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for their support and for the grant of the NOC. We will continue to work with the regulatory authorities on all additional compliances required to successfully launch Akasa Air”.
BusinessLine was the first to report in February that Dube was looking to launch his airline. He later found ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to invest in the airline. In March, he had also met the MoCA to seek approvals.
Recently, at an event, Jhunjhunwala said “I'm prepared for failure. I am conscious of the risk. I have the best management team. I am 98 per cent opinionated we will make a successful airline.”
Akasa Air, which will be headquartered in Mumbai, plans to offer flights across India starting in the summer of 2022 with an endeavour to be the nation’s most dependable, affordable and greenest airline.
Dube said he wants an airline which will have a robust air transportation system as it is critical for the nation’s progress. “It is this belief that has motivated us to create a modern, efficient, quality-conscious airline. Moreover, Akasa Air will serve all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds with warmth, inclusiveness and respect. Because at the end of the day, it is these qualities that connect people and cultures and help Indians realise their dreams.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...