Rakesh Jhujhunwala-backed Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes valued at nearly $9 billion

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 16, 2021

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala   -  REUTERS

The order includes two variants, the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200

Rakesh Jhujhunwala-backed Akasa Air has ordered 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices.

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube said, “We believe that the new 737 MAX airplane will support our aim of running not just a cost-efficient, reliable and affordable airline, but also an environmentally friendly company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.”

Dube added, “India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world with unparalleled potential. We are already witnessing a strong recovery in air travel, and we see decades of growth ahead of us. Akasa Air's core purpose is to help power India's growth engine and democratize air travel by creating an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds.”

Akasa Air’s order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200.

Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO said “The 737 MAX, with its optimized performance, flexibility, and capability is the perfect airplane to establish Akasa Air in the Indian market and ensure it effectively grows its network.”

Published on November 16, 2021

airlines and aviation
