As the new Pamban rail bridge connecting the Indian mainland with Rameswaram island nears completion, Southern Railway (SR) has started work on revamping the Rameswaram railway station at a cost of nearly ₹95 crore. The architecture of the two railway terminals will reflect a contemporary adaptation of the traditional architecture of Rameswaram temple on southeast Tamil Nadu coast.

It is one among nine stations taken up by the zone for redevelopment in the first phase, as part of the station redevelopment programme of the Railway Ministry. The project is likely to be completed in 18 months, says a release.

In September 2022, the SR awarded the work for redevelopment of Rameswaram railway station as an EPC contract to the SABARI Constructions-URC Constructions joint venture at a cost of ₹90.20 crore, stipulating completion in 18 months. TUV India Private Limited, Mumbai, has been tasked with project management services (PMS), at a cost of ₹4.41 crore, to monitor the execution of the project.

Preliminary work such as mapping of existing assets and topographical survey, geotechnical investigation, tree inventory, and joint inventory of movable and immovable assets have been completed, as also a drone video survey of existing assets, the release said.

Rameswaram railway station, which acts as a terminus for the Madurai-Rameswaram line, sees daily footfall of 9,000. The station is prominently located on Pamban Island, about 40 km from Mannar Island, Sri Lanka.

Two terminal buildings are proposed to be constructed on the eastern and northern sides, respectively, the release said.