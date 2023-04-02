Lakhs of kilometres of National Highways (NHs) criss-crossing the country have made driving a pleasurable experience. More importantly, they are helping in significant reduction of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions.

Consider this data. A total of 77,265 km of NHs have been constructed till date since 2014. It can potentially avoid 32.15 million tonnes of CO 2 annually, and 642.95 million tonnes of CO 2 in the next 20 years. This is equivalent to CO 2 sequestration by felling 31,826 million trees, according to the Central Road Research Institute.

India is rapidly connecting all its States and Union Territories with NHs. Presently, about 37 km of NHs are being added every day. It is envisaged that by 2025 there will be about 1,80,000 km of NHs throughout the country.

Saving through fuel

Fuel consumption by vehicles would have been 50.96 billion litres in a 20-year period, if business as usual (BAU) condition of highways persisted. However, as new highways are getting operational across the country, it is estimated that the total fuel consumption would be lower at 41.16 billion litres. In other words, the amount of consumption is less by 19 per cent or 9.77 billion litres of fuel is saved.

The avenue plantations and compensatory afforestation (CA) can additionally sequester CO 2 , thus adding to the offset of CO 2 emitted from highway operations as a whole, says the institute.

Construction and maintenance of roads are known to be a source of CO 2 which is over and above the CO 2 emitted from fuel operated vehicles on roads. In 2016, about 243 million tonnes of CO 2 were emitted from the operation of fossil fuel run vehicles in India, which is 10.8 per cent of the total national CO 2 emissions.

Improved highway capacity and quality may also reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions due to improvements in traffic operations, travel distance and time reduction between cities, and improvements in road surface characteristics, the institute says.

MP Sukumaran Nair, Director of Centre for Green Technology and Management said de-congestion of roads is important in reducing traffic related carbon emissions. At COP26 in Glasgow, India announced its intention of reducing the emission intensity per unit GDP by 45 per cent by 2023 to achieve net zero by 2070. It has also pledged to reduce 1 billion tonnes of carbon emissions by 2030.

Plan for carbon neutrality

The newly opened Bangalore-Mysore expressway could also contribute a substantial reduction in emissions. Tapping solar power through rooftop plants for traction and construction of green belts on the banks of highways can even render transport operations carbon neutral, he said.

India has the 2nd longest road network in the world. Amongst the different types of roads, the National Highways spread across 1,44,634 km has contributed significantly to India’s rapid economic development. Rapid pace of highway construction is enabling integration of the local economies into the national economy.

Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of the Mumbai based financial services firm, Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, said the pace of road infra in India has tripled since 2014 and improved road connectivity would lead to reduced traffic congestion, reducing fuel consumption, emissions and the overall carbon footprint. Much lower carbon footprint and a reduction in imported oil would correct the country’s external account significantly. The logistics cost is reported to fall to 9 per cent by 2024 from 16 per cent in 2022, which is a sustainable competitive advantage.

Tomy Thomas, President, All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders said carbon emission has reduced in a considerable manner due to improvement in the road conditions. The pace of NH development led to savings in fuel cost, tyre usage and the vehicles overall repairs and maintenance cost.