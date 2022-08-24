Refurbished paddle steamer PS Bhopal will soon be open for public

Soon, the citizens of Kolkata can take a heritage tour, enjoy sumptuous meals and also host a party aboard the nearly 80-year-old, vintage, UK-built, paddle steamer named, ‘P S Bhopal’. The vessel, which is among the last three or four such paddle steamers left in the world, is refurbished by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata (erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust) with corporate and recreational facilities, will be open for public next month.

According to Vinit Kumar, Chairman, SMP Kolkata, the refurbished vessel will have a restaurant, a museum, an air conditioned lounge for conducting business or personal parties. SMP Kolkata will use the vessel for around three-to-four days in a month for conducting its heritage tours.

One of its kind

Built in 1944 in UK’s Dumbarton Shipyard, the steamer has a length of about 63m and breadth of 9.2m and is first of its kind in the Indian subcontinent.

“It is a very old ship and only three or four of its kind is currently there across the globe. So we wanted to refurbish, restore and retain it for public use. It was earlier used by a private institute for conducting marine training programmes and they were paying us a rent for the same. However, that became unviable and they left. So we thought of refurbishing and restoring it,” Kumar told BusinessLine.

Accordingly, SMP Kolkata went for a long term lease of the vessel, which was at that point of time, in a dilapidated condition and did not have its own propulsion. Long term lease was selected through open tendering with the condition that, the vessel will remain a property of SMP Kolkata throughout the period of the lease.

New owners

“Post the tender process, Eastern Navigation came in and they agreed to refurbish the vessel and maintain the paddle steamer. As per the lease condition, P S Bhopal will remain in the river moored adjacent to the shore or jetty, and will be self-propelled with its own power. The craft will have an exhibition space, restaurant, small assembly etc and will be co-branded by both SMP Kolkata and Eastern Navigation,” he said.

The company is estimated to have spent close to ₹4 crore on refurbishing the said vessel, which is now on the verge of completion and few trials in the river have taken place to ensure its safety of operation with passengers on board. The company will pay SMP Kolkata a monthly rental of ₹50,000 during the contract period, which is for 15 years.

Though the paddle is not operational now, the basic structure of the vessel has not been altered and new main engines with propulsion has been installed so that the vessel can move in the river with passengers on board so as to bring the real feel of the vessel when built in 1944.