Reliance BP Mobility, Mahindra Group in EV-focused MoU

Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), operating under the brand name Jio-bp, and the Mahindra Group have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the creation of electric vehicle products and services as well as identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

The MoU also covers evaluating charging solutions from Jio-bp for Mahindra vehicles including electric three- and four-wheelers, quadricycles and e-SCV (small commercial vehicles — sub-4 tonne). This would include captive fleets and last-mile mobility vehicles of Mahindra Group, RBML said in a statement.

The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies in the area of EV products and services.

Mahindra Group and its channel partner locations will be evaluated for setting up Jio-bp Mobility Stations and EV charging and swapping points, apart from utilising existing Jio-bp stations.

Additionally, business models like mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) and battery-as-a-service (BaaS) will be explored wherein Jio-bp could provide charging solutions for vehicles made by Mahindra Group.

Jio-bp recently launched its first mobility station in Maharashtra, offering multiple fuelling choices including EV charging infrastructure.

The EV market in India is still nascent and, through the MoU, the two companies will explore various possibilities and orientation of database, operations support systems, software, pilot and commercial-scale business model, and types of charging and swapping facilities.

The partnership aims at accelerating EV adoption in India with high-performance and swappable batteries that help in dispel range anxiety. Customers can ideally bring in a depleted battery to the nearest swapping station and, within minutes, ride away with a fully charged battery for a nominal fee. Such innovative solutions will broaden the horizon for both companies and help realise India’s net-zero emissions goals faster, RBML said.