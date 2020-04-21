Remove toll fees, provide stimulus package for transport sector, trade body tells Centre

The All India Confederation of Goods Vehicle Owners Associations (ACOGOA) has sought a stimulus package from the Centre for the transport sector and the withdrawal of toll changes that became operational from April 20.

The ACOGOA, a not-for-profit, non-political organisation that acts as a think tank for transport policy formulation by the Government, said that during first part of the nationwide lockdown , there was no movement of traffic and the government had withdrawn toll duties. However, now even though a partial lockdown is still in place, and the movement of trucks and buses has barely started, the government has imposed the toll duties.

“I do not understand as to why in such a difficult situation, the government is rubbing salt on our wounds. As it is the road transport sector in dumps and now comes this. The Transport Minister must not accept proposals of NHAI or make any announcement without consulting the industry,” said Rajinder Singh, Secretary-General of ACOGOA.

Financial stimulus needed

Seeking a financial stimulus for the industry, the ACOGOA said the medium and heavy commercial vehicle cargo and passenger segments of this industry is on the verge of collapse and, if not put on a correction course immediately, carries the potential of paralysing the economy.

The ACOGOA urged that State road transport authorities to allow deferment of regular government annual dues already deposited by operators on depositing/surrendering the documents with the concerned authorities. The EMI of vehicles should also be deferred and a 3-month moratorium period should be granted.

The government must revamp the CIBIL scores system, in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India, the banking sector and the NBFCs, by ensuring that there are no adverse remarks for late payment of EMIs to the CIBIL scores of those who have purchased vehicles on loans, the ACOGOA said in a letter to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Transporters, managers and drivers continue to work without adequate protective gear, training and guidance regarding specific social distancing norms for this industry. This is such a big worry that it will be a big challenge for operators to convince drivers to re-join duty. The government must announce a without duty compensation package of ₹10,000 for drivers, loaders and unloaders, the ACOGOA said.