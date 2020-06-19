Replacing older aircraft, ‘healthier’ airlines can raise additional funds

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro turns tablet into notebook
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
With leasing rates at an all-time low, airlines might find it difficult to raise additional funds from leasing out their own aircraft. But industry watchers say that replacement of older aircraft with newer ones through the sale-cum-leaseback route can come to their rescue.
According to industry data, the monthly rate for leased aircraft has fallen as much as 26 per cent for the older versions of A320s and B777. However, through the sale-cum-leaseback route, airlines with healthy balance sheets such as IndiGo can hope to raise a higher amount.
At an investors call recently, IndiGo listed out three measures, which, when implemented, will result in an additional liquidity of ₹3,000-4,000 crore. These include reducing fixed costs which account for 40 per cent of total expenses and a 5-25 per cent salary cut. Further, to preserve cash, IndiGo will skip dividends this year and phase out older aircraft, which will help save ₹1,680 crore in supplementary rentals.
However, Leeham Company, an aviation consultancy firm, said lease rates are at an all-time low with the monthly lease rate of five-year-old aircraft plunging as much as 26 per cent.
Quoting UK advisory firm ISHKA, Leeham said since January, the Boeing 777-200F has lost only 2 per cent of its value, but lease rates dropped 11 per cent despite high demand for cargo aeroplanes now. The Airbus A350-900 lost 5 per cent of its value, but lease rates were down 17 per cent. A five-year-old Boeing 787-8, whose pricing was under pressure before Covid decimated the airline industry, can now be leased at $575,000/month, ISHKA said. The Airbus A320/321ceo and Boeing 737-800 also show sharp value and lease rate declines.
Rohit Beri, director, Aerospace, Defence & Security, Frost & Sullivan, told BusinessLine that airlines like Indigo which have a healthy balance sheet can benefit from replacement of older aircraft with the newer ones. “Through the sale-cum-leaseback route, they can strike a good bargain with the lessors giving them access to immediate cash, which they can use to sustain their operations. But the lessors will agree to work with them only when they know that these airlines are able to pay the rentals,” Berry said.
He pointed out that cost has always been an issue with the airlines, and those who can manage it will be able to sustain their operations for a longer time and will have better opportunities to strike deals which are beneficial to them.
Ashish Shah, an analyst at Centrum Broking, told BusinessLine that airlines which take delivery of new aircraft and straightaway enter into a sale-cum-lease-back deal with the lessors can make as much as $4 million to $ 5 million per aircraft. “Between what they buy for (from the manufacturer) and sell (to a lessor), there will be a spread, which can give them up to $5 million per aircraft,” he said. He pointed out that the market for aircraft like A 320 neos is witnessing limited supply, and hence, airlines can hope to earn substantial profit. “At the moment, the trend is to dump the older ones and replace them with newer ones which are cost-efficient and are low on maintenance.”
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the real-estate sector — both commercial and residential segments — has ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...