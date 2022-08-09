Rhenus expands its presence in the Indian logistics industry

Germany’s Rhenus Group has expanded its warehousing footprint in India by launching two new multi-user chemical warehouses in Jamalpur (Gurugram) and Bhiwandi (Mumbai). It is also introducing its very own building, Rhenus Tower, in the logistics hub of Mumbai-Andheri.

The new storage solutions include a heavy-duty selective pallet racking system for customised storage, shelving systems for smaller/spare parts, an automated vertical lean storage system for the safe and optimised storage of products as well as temperature-controlled/cold-room storage facilities, says a release.

Rhenus Logistics in India is a joint venture with the Western Arya Group, which is in the business for more than six decades. After a successful strategic partnership with Rhenus for five years, Rhenus joint venture with the Arya Family in India took shape in 2010, says a release.

Expanding to meet demand

Currently, Rhenus India has 31 fully compliant and certified warehouses strategically located across India with more than 2.4 million square feet of warehousing space, including both dedicated and multi-user facilities.

Tobias Bartz, CEO and Chairman of the Rhenus Group said, “Enhancing our logistics services in India, we are taking an important next step in continuing to grow along with the market demand and achieving excellence in operation, sales and digitalisation.”

“Logistics in India has a very bright future. We will continue to build on the back of this sustainable support and create impact in this region, leveraging sustainable solutions and keeping customer experience at the core of our efforts,” he said.

Upcoming projects

The new warehouse in Bhiwandi opens on 3,01,000 square feet, with 32,000 pallet positions with a load capacity of 1.1 tons per pallet, and houses 20 docks, said Vivek Arya, Managing Director of Rhenus India.

The upcoming multi-user chemical warehouse in Jamalpur (Gurugram) is equipped to handle 18,000 pallet positions with a load capacity of 1.1 tons per pallet, and houses 19 docks with top-of-the-class infrastructure, such as automated roller shutters and hydraulic dock levellers. It also exclusively provides block space for flammable chemicals, he told newspersons.