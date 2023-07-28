RITES Limited, a transport infrastructure consulting and engineering company, joined DNV Business Assurance India Pvt. Ltd. to explore business prospects in Independent Safety Assessments.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to foster collaboration in Railway Assurance and Advisory Services, focusing on rolling stock, signalling, and train control systems with adherence to applicable standards for metro, mainline, and generic products. Deepak Tripathi, Director Technical, RITES, said, “The partnership with DNV will provide a platform to explore business opportunities and will facilitate knowledge sharing in other business areas.