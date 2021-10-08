RITES appoints Rahul Mithal as CMD

RITES Ltd, a transport Infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, on Thursday appointed Rahul Mithal as Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

A Mechanical Engineer from Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (SCRA 1985 Batch), Mithal has also done MBA (Finance) from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, and is a Fellow of Institution of Mechanical Engineers (UK) and a Chartered Engineer registered with the Engineering Council (UK).

Prior to joining RITES, Mithal was Director (Projects and Services) at Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR).

He has over 31 years of experience in the railway sector. He has worked at various key positions in Indian Railways and Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR). He has worked in different areas of the sector ranging from Design and Maintenance of Rolling Stock and handling equipment, MMLP/warehousing projects, operations and maintenance, design, Planning and Execution of modernisation projects and digitisation initiatives.

“It’s a great privilege to lead RITES. Being aware of the illustrious past, its diversified business model and strong fundamentals, I am optimistic that we as ‘Team RITES’ will perform at full throttle to deliver more value to all stakeholders and be a market leader across sectors," said Mithal.