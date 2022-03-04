RLDA reaches out to infra majors to redevelop New Delhi station

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) interacted with nine major infrastructure developers here on Friday to redevelop New Delhi Railway Station. The RLDA shared the redevelopment plans and other details of the project with the developers. The authority also informed them that the Request for Qualification cum Request for Proposal shall be invited shortly so that new developers can also participate in the bidding process. The project is expected to be completed in four years.

The meeting was chaired by RLDA vice chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja. "Nine qualified, global and national leading companies, including Arabian Construction Company, Adani Railways Transport Ltd., BIF IV India Infrastructure Holding (DIFC) Pvt. Ltd, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments Pvt. Ltd., Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, GMR Highways Limited, Omaxe Limited and Elpis Ventures Pvt Ltd participated in the meeting," an official release said.

Dudeja said the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station is one of our flagship projects that will stimulate the economy of the NCR. "The project has attracted the attention of national and international stakeholders as well. Nearly, all the approvals pertaining to this project have already been received. The meeting was conducted with an objective to brief the developers about the redevelopment plan and also to solicit feedback from them," he added.

The redevelopment is based on Hybrid BOT Model. The redevelopment proposal is for a total built-up area of 40 lakh sq ft, including a total commercial area of 9.8 lakh sq ft. The RLDA claimed that the station complex shall be redeveloped with ultra-modern facilities. "RLDA plans to build amenities that include an elevated dome-shaped concourse with segregation of arriving and departing passengers, refurbished platforms and a mezzanine level exclusively for passenger facilities such as lounges, food courts and restrooms. An elevated road network will be developed with multiple entries and exit points, a multi-level car parking facility and Green Building provisions like natural ventilation and lighting shall be used to the maximum," the release added.