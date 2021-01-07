Rlys gives more time to claim ticket refund for cancelled trains

Passengers requiring refund for train tickets booked at the ticket reservation counters for journey between March 21 and July 31, 2020 have been given nine months time from the date of journey.

This additional time has been provided for the trains cancelled by the Railways. Earlier, the deadline was six months.

Passengers cancelling tickets through 139 SMS facility or through IRCTC website, can surrender the original tickets across counters for up to nine months from the date of journey, informed a release.

Full refund of fare on such Passenger Reservation Service counter tickets shall also be allowed for such passengers, stated a release, adding it is applicable only for regular time-tabled trains cancelled by Railways.

Earlier, comprehensive guidelines for cancellation of tickets and refund of fare, due to Covid-19 situation had been issued. As per instruction for trains cancelled by Railways, relaxation had been given for submitting such counter tickets up to six months from the date of journey (instead of three days excluding day to journey).

The three-month extension was given because many passengers may have deposited the tickets to the claims office of Zonal Railways through TDR (ticket deposit receipt) or through general application along with original tickets, more than six months after the date of journey.