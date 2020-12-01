Rlys to hold exams for 1.4 lakh vacancies from middle of month

Over the next seven months, the Indian Railways will start the process of recruiting 1.4 lakh people in its various arms.Starting from December 15 to June next year, Indian Railways will start conducting exams in various phases for 1.4 lakh vacancies involving 2.44 crore registered candidates.

The candidates are likely to get their exam centres within the states or in short distances; and railways will run trains for these exams, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Vinod Kumar Yadav said in a conference here on Tuesday.

Elaborating on the computer-based tests (CBTs), he said that for 1663 posts of stenos and teachers, which has attracted 1.03 lakh candidates, will be held between December 15-18. The CBT for 35,208 posts of station masters, guards, office and commercial, for which 1.26 crore candidates have registered will be held between December 28 and March-end 2021. The CBT for 1.03 lakh posts of track maintainers, points men, among others for which 1.15 crore candidates have registered will be held between April 2021 and June 2021.

The CRB added that candidates who had taken exams for assistant loco pilots earlier but could not join as they could not be trained in the backdrop of pandemic will be trained in phases till August 2021 next year. Their training is being planned, he added.