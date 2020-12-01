Rlys to hold exams for 1.4 lakh vacancies from middle of month

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Over the next seven months, the Indian Railways will start the process of recruiting 1.4 lakh people in its various arms.Starting from December 15 to June next year, Indian Railways will start conducting exams in various phases for 1.4 lakh vacancies involving 2.44 crore registered candidates.
The candidates are likely to get their exam centres within the states or in short distances; and railways will run trains for these exams, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Vinod Kumar Yadav said in a conference here on Tuesday.
Elaborating on the computer-based tests (CBTs), he said that for 1663 posts of stenos and teachers, which has attracted 1.03 lakh candidates, will be held between December 15-18. The CBT for 35,208 posts of station masters, guards, office and commercial, for which 1.26 crore candidates have registered will be held between December 28 and March-end 2021. The CBT for 1.03 lakh posts of track maintainers, points men, among others for which 1.15 crore candidates have registered will be held between April 2021 and June 2021.
The CRB added that candidates who had taken exams for assistant loco pilots earlier but could not join as they could not be trained in the backdrop of pandemic will be trained in phases till August 2021 next year. Their training is being planned, he added.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Expansion plans in the East, where supply is in excess, and UAE operations are a concern
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
With the acquisition of a 72.55 per cent stake in Richcore Lifesciences for around ₹247 crore, pharmaceutical ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
The rise of populists in democracies world over hasn’t just led to the emergence of parallel universes of ...
The Commonwealth of Cricket documents an ardent fan’s lifelong engagement with the game
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...