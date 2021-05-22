Logistics

Road Ministry advises States to identify drivers for oxygen tanker training

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 22, 2021

Workers load liquefied oxygen from a tanker at Kochi Air Products, Thursday, May 20   -  PTI

Asks them to prioritise drivers for vaccine, treatment

Road Ministry has advised States to prioritise oxygen tanker drivers for vaccine and Covid-19 treatment.

The Road Transport Ministry has also advised States and Union Territories to create a pool of trained drivers for driving oxygen tankers, of which 500 drivers be made available immediately, and the number of drivers has to be increased to 2500 in the next two months.

“Drivers may be facilitated with a special Covid vaccination drive and priority in admission and treatment in hospitals, in case they are found Covid infected,”the Ministry said in a release on Saturday.

Also read: Govt agrees to priority vaccination demand for drivers operating oxygen tankers: AIMTC

States and Union Territories have been requested to recommend some local drivers with Heavy Motor Vehicles or hazardous chemical license to opt for training programs made by Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSSC), Indian Chemical Council (ICC), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and medical oxygen manufacturers.

Heavy Motor Vehicle license holders can be skilled in hazardous chemicals and Liquid Medical Oxygen handling through short (three or four days) program and apprenticeship.

Also, a list of all the skilled drivers would be made available on a digital platform and the services of these trained drivers could be utilised for carrying cryogenic LMO tankers.

Published on May 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.