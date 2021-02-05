Road Ministry for automated, accredited driving training centres

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Road Transport Ministry has proposed detailed set of norms for setting up “accredited driver training centers”, which have automated equipment like simulators for tests, to provide good quality training. Anyone who successfully completes driver training from such centers will be exempted from taking a driving test while applying for driving licence at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).
“The move is aimed at providing good quality trained drivers, improve the efficiency of vehicles and reduce road accidents,” according to an official.
India sees about 1.5 lakh deaths and almost 4.5 lakh injuries a year, per 2019 Road Ministry data that is the latest full year data available. The loss accounts for an estimated 3 per cent of GDP.
The driving training centres, which will be given an accreditation for five years by the state transport authorities, are required to have basic infrastructure like simulators for light motor vehicles and heavy motor vehicles, biometric attendance, driving tracks, real time and online evaluation, among others.
The Ministry has issued a draft notification to this effect, and has invited comments.
India, which saw a drop in accidents and losses in first three quarters of 2020 prompted by Covid-19 triggered lockdowns to some extent, has also set an aggressive target to sharply lower road accidents.
The driving training centre may also choose to provide courses and programmes specialising particular type of driving requirements like vehicles carrying dangerous or hazardous goods, fire trucks, ambulance, chauffeur driver, delivery van, explosive and sprinkler trucks, forklifts, center bus, training workshops, among others. These operations require additional training requirement which can be addressed through these courses.
The above courses should be in accordance with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Standardisation, Testing and Quality Certification guidance and requirements, per the notification.
