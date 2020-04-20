Road Ministry launches list of dhabas and truck repair shops on highways

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has created a dashboard on its website for providing details of dhabas and truck repair shops available across the country, said an official release.
The list is dynamic and will be updated as various States permit more dhabas. Some States like Uttar Pradesh and Assam have permitted a list of dhabas while in some States, food is available at outlets of oil marketing companies and toll plazas of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
Dhabas and repair shops, drivers, cleaners or any other person involved in movement of goods trucks shall follow all the necessary precautions and healthcare protocols of social distancing, use of masks, hygiene, among others.
“Many drivers carry gas stove and ration with themselves. Drivers usually have set dhabas on their routes. Some of the dhabas also provide food on credit,” SP Singh, Senior Fellow, Indian Foundation for Transport Research and Training, told BusinessLine.
The States decide which shops have to be opened as per April 14 notification of Home Ministry. NHAI’s centralised call centre 1033 has also been enabled to answer calls, and help drivers and cleaners to find information about the dhabas and repair shops along the highways.
This is intended to facilitate the truck or cargo drivers and cleaners in their movement across the country for delivering required goods during the lockdown, said a release.
NHAI has restarted its toll collection with effect from Monday (April 20), even as Haryana and Punjab have decided not to collect tolls on state highways to aid the lifting of foodgrains.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...