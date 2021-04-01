Road transportation sector rebounds; outlook revised to Stable: ICRA

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The country’s logistics sector has witnessed a significant sequential recovery after experiencing severe disruption in Q1 FY2021, on account of the nation-wide lockdown.
This had created demand and supply-side challenges which eased in subsequent months as economic activity recovered. As the lockdown-related restrictions eased, the freight availability for logistics players also improved. ICRA has therefore revised the outlook on the sector to Stable from Negative.
According to Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Assistant Vice President & Sector Head, ICRA Ratings, “As the economy opened up and industrial, manufacturing, construction and consumption activities picked up pace, freight availability also improved, aiding recovery in the sector. Freight rates also held up in this period.”
“While freight volumes in Q3 FY2021 were supported by the historically strong festive period, the sector sustained its volume growth even after the season ended, giving comfort regarding the sustainability of the recovery,” Gupta added.
The recovery has also been visible across other modes of transportation as well including rail and seaways freight traffic.
Overall, the aggregate revenues of ICRA’s sample of logistics companies recovered both sequentially and Y-o-Y in Q3 FY2021, growing 17 per cent over Q3 FY2020 levels and 19 per cent sequentially. The recovery was visible across the various modes of logistics activity.
For Q4 FY2021, the momentum was maintained, with freight volumes continuing to report Y-o-Y growth trends and freight rates remaining firm. The growth trend is expected to continue over the next couple of quarters, with the impact of a low base also starting to kick in.
With the encouraging trends visible so far, ICRA expects that the logistics sector would continue to pare back some of the volumes and revenues lost during the first quarter. With continued economic recovery, the FY2022 growth is likely to be healthy at 10-12 per cent.
“While profitability had come under significant pressure in the first quarter due to subdued asset utilisation and high fixed costs, the same has revived subsequently to a large extent. With cost-control measures undertaken and focus on working-capital management, the sector has been able to alleviate concerns on profitability to a large extent. Given that concerns on the business outlook as well as profitability of the sector has been alleviated majorly, ICRA has revised the outlook on the sector to Stable from Negative earlier,” Gupta sates.
Growth over the medium-term is expected to gain momentum with anticipated increase in demand from segments like e-commerce, FMCG, retail, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and industrial goods coupled with industry paradigm shift towards organised logistics players post GST and E-way bill implementation.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...