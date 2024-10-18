Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd (RSIIL), a leading infrastructure company based in Pune today announced that they have received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from MSRDC for two major infrastructure projects: Pune Ring Road and Jalna-Nanded Expressway. The combined value of te project is ₹4,700 crores.

The Pune Ring Road project aims to enhance connectivity within the Pune metropolitan area, addressing the increasing traffic demands and contributing to regional economic development.

This project is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve safety for commuters. Concurrently, the Jalna-Nanded Expressway will facilitate smoother transportation between these two vital cities, promoting trade and enhancing accessibility in Maharashtra.

With this new addition to its portfolio, RSIIL’s order book has now surpassed the ₹10,000 cr milestone. This achievement underscores RSIIL’s expertise in managing and executing large-scale infrastructure projects efficiently and effectively.

Ameet H Gadhoke, Managing Director of RSIIL said, “We are thrilled to have secured these projects, which not only reflect our capabilities but also our commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions. Our focus remains on contributing to India’s transportation network while ensuring sustainability and innovation in all our endeavours.”