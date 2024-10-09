Rolls-Royce has concluded its first transaction from Gujarat’s Gift City leasing two CFM Leap-1B engines to Akasa Air.

Akasa Air operates Boeing 737 Max aircraft. It inducted its 25th aircraft last month. The engine transaction between Akasa Air and Rolls-Royce leasing arm was carried out via sale and leaseback mode.

“This milestone deal is our first transaction through the new entity and a first step in our ambition to further develop our presence and create long-term partnerships with new customers in the region through lease solutions,” Rolls-Royce & Partners Finance (RRPF) said in a statement.

The first engine has been delivered to the airline. The second engine is due for delivery soon

“We’re very proud to be opening our first office in India,” says Darragh O’Callaghan, Director of Sales & Marketing at RRPF. “It’s an exciting time to play a key role in this market and enable Indian airlines to support the unprecedented growth we’re expecting to see over the next decade,” he said.

