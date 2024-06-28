A portion of the roof at the old departure forecourt of Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am due to heavy rain, injuring at least four persons.
Delhi International Airport Limited said in a statement that, as a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 have been temporarily suspended, and check-in counters have been closed as a safety measure.
In an X post, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he is personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at Delhi airport. “ First responders are working at the site. I also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1,” the minister said.
Delhi’s Terminal 1 has undergone expansion, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new integrated terminal in March. However, the new expanded facility, which can handle 40 million passengers annually , has yet to open for passenger operations.
