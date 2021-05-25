Round The Coast to start short sea service in Kerala

Round The Coast Pvt Ltd, of the JM Baxi group, will start a short sea container shipping service in mid-June linking Cochin Port (Vallarpadam), Beypore and Azhikal in Kerala.

Round The Coast is a new venture promoted by Mumbai-based logistics conglomerate JM Baxi group.

The Kerala short sea transport service named ‘Green Freight Corridor-2’ will be run with a 106 TEU capacity vessel, Kiran Nandre, Chief Executive Officer, Round The Coast told BusinessLine. Kollam port will be added to the network later. The end-to-end service will use an optimum combination of coastal and train with the first and last mile connectivity managed with tractor trailers.

The company is waiting for lifting of lockdown restrictions to start the ‘Green Freight Corridor-1’, a container train service linking Daurai (Ajmer) in Rajasthan with Kandla port in Gujarat and for onward movement of containers by sea.

“The primary objective of Round The Coast is to provide intermodal logistics solutions that are economical, ecological and energy efficient to trade,” Nandre said.

The company plans to expand to other coastal States, based on viability, by connecting major ports with minor ports, Nandre added.