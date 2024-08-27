Royal Brunei Airlines will re-enter Indian skies after a gap of two decades through a direct flight service between Brunei’s capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, and Chennai from November 5. A direct connection to Kolkata from Bandar Seri Begawan was terminated after the September 9, 2001 suicide attack into two New York skyscrapers, killing thousands of people.

The airline, the flag carrier of the Sultanate of Brunei, was established in 1974 as an independent corporation wholly owned by the government. It provides scheduled services across Asia, the Middle East, Australia and the UK.

“Chennai calls! Get ready to immerse yourself in a city full of rich history, vibrant culture, and mouth-watering flavours. The gateway to South India is calling, and we’re ready to take you there. Follow your heart to South India and discover Chennai. Immerse yourself with India’s rich history and colourful culture,” the airline said in its social media post.

The airline will operate service thrice a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Flights will be available for purchase starting on Monday, August 26, 2024, through www.flyRB.com or your preferred travel agents.

Isha Goyal, CEO of STIC Travel Group and General Sales Agent for Royal Brunei Airlines, said there are a large number of Indian diaspora living in Brunei. The direct connection will provide one-stop travel to Australia (leisure, student, and visiting family) for outbound leisure travellers and for corporate and business travellers to Brunei and the region.

“Based on our initial market feasibility, we evaluated various gateways in India and found the Chennai market to be best suited,” she told businessline.

From Chennai, between January and December 2023, a total of 1,252 passengers travelled to Brunei, she said.

From Chennai, 16,578 passengers travelled to Melbourne and 22,500 to Incheon in Korea using transit airports like Singapore or Kuala Lumpur. From November, Brunei could be an option, she added.

Chennai-Brunei-Chennai all-inclusive Economy fare will be ₹27,640, while it will cost ₹42,679 for business class.

The maiden flight from the Brunei capital will leave on November 5 (Tuesdays and Thursdays) at 20.00 hours to reach Chennai at 22.50 hours. The return flight from Chennai will leave the same day at 23.50 hours to reach Brunei at 07.55 hours (+1). On Saturdays, the flight from Brunei will leave at 00.30 hours to reach Chennai at 03.20 hours and the return flight will leave Chennai at 04.20 hours to reach Brunei at 12.25 hours, according to the airline.