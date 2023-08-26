The Deendayal Port Authority has signed a Concession Agreement with DP World to develop Tuna Tekra mega container terminal at Kandla in Gujarat at an estimated investment of ₹4,243.64 crore on the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis for 30 years. The terminal is expected to commence operations by early 2027.

Once complete, the terminal will include a berth capable of handling vessels carrying more than 18,000 TEUs (twenty equivalent units) without any pre-berthing detention for want of a tide, and will have a total capacity of 2.19 million TEUs per annum.

According to the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, the signing of the concession agreement marks a significant breakthrough in building best–in–class infrastructure in India.

“It would quadruple port handling capacity and develop multimodal logistics infrastructure to promote economic growth. Once operational, the terminal will play an important role in the government’s vision to make India an ‘Exports Hub’ and also support the creation of direct and indirect employment in sectors such as transportation, distribution and supply chain,” Sonowal said following the signing of the concession.

Also read: DP World wins bid to develop mega-container terminal at Tuna-Tekra in Kutch

The new terminal will be connected to the hinterland through a network of roads, highways, railways and dedicated freight corridors, a Ministry statement said.

It will cater to the future requirement of the hinterland across northern, western and central India, and further strengthen trade by connecting businesses from these regions to international markets.

According to Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, the terminal will connect Northern, Western and Central India with global markets. “The signing marks the fruition of collective efforts with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund to leverage DP World’s expertise in logistics infrastructure,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit