Rs 6,448 crore Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor project to begin shortly: M C Sampath

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
“Feasibility study and project preparation for the Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC) project are already been completed. We have set a deadline for the commencement of the project and work will begin shortly,” said M C Sampath, Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu.
He was addressing the media on the sidelines of the 7th edition of International Brand Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) here on Friday.
“It's a joint venture with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). Once completed, the project will benefit 23 districts and will significantly contribute to the State's economy,” the Sampath said.
He also added that the state government has already identified hubs in places like Kanyakumari, Theni and Tuticorin to set up heavy industries, IT parks, small scale industries, tourist attractions and educational institutions and develop these hubs across the industrial corridor.
The ₹6,448 crore CKIC project is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the state government in 70-30 ratio. According to a Comprehensive Development Plan prepared by ADB, the project will generate more than 4.7 million additional jobs driven by annual manufacturing output of $222 billion and the 23 districts it covers 64 per cent of State’s area and 70 per cent of total population.
The project has six nodes and the phase I will have Madurai-Virudhunagar-Dindigul-Theni and Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli nodes with an investment of around ₹91,000 crore.
The minister also added that the Chief Minister's recent visit with a delegation of ministers to the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was a grand success and will help to attract more investments to the state.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports