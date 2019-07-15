RWF achieves quantum jump in Q1 production

Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) has achieved quantum jump in production in the first quarter of 2019-20 by 109 per cent.

It increased from 6,151 wheel sets in April to June 2018 to 12,838 this quarter.

Average wheel sets assembled per day has gone up from 77 in April 2018 to 162 in 2019. Cast wheels and forged axles production also increased by 11 per cent and 8 per cent respectively. RWF has achieved best ever daily out turn of 402 wheel sets assembly on June 11, 2019.

RWF has introduced itswheels in Kolkata Metro service. RWF has developed cast wheels approved by RDSO for use in the Metro. The coaches fitted with RWF cast wheels were manufactured at Integral Coach Factory, Perambur. The wheels have now been put into service after tests.