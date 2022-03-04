Sanjiv Kapoor appointed CEO of Jet Airways

Jet Airways is likely to start flying in May under the new promoters

Aviation veteran Sanjiv Kapoor has been appointed as the CEO of Jet Airways. Kapoor, who had joined Oberoi hotels last year was earlier the Chief Commercial Officer at Vistara. Top sources at Jet confirmed that Kapoor will be piloting the airline soon.

Vipula Gunatilleka has been hired as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Jet Airways..

After being grounded for almost three years, Jet Airways is likely to start flying in May under the new promoters. Its 10-hour long technical flight will be scheduled this month and commence from Delhi.

Kapoor has over 25 years of experience in the airline industry. He was appointed the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SpiceJet in 2013. He has worked with Northwest Airlines, Bain and Company, Temasek Holdings (Singapore), and BCG (the Boston Consulting Group).

Kapoor grew up in Kolkata where he did his schooling at La Martiniere. He received his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and his BA in Computer Science from Dartmouth College, USA.