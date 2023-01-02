The NCLT-appointed resolution professional of Jet Airways, Ashish Chhawchharia, has clarified that Sanjiv Kapoor was appointed as the CEO-designate till the company is handed over to the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC).

A member of the monitoring committee told businessline that amid multiple reports, Chhawchharia had received letters seeking clarification on Kapoor’s designation. “A letter was sent to the JKC clarifying that Sanjiv Kapoor is not the CEO of Jet Airways because the company hasn’t been transferred to the successful resolution applicant (SRA) yet. Till such time, JKC cannot use CEO as Kapoor’s designation. It has to be the CEO-designate.”

In response to this, JKC’s spokesperson, too, clarified that “Sanijv Kapoor has been designated as the CEO of the to-be revived Jet Airways by JKC after receipt of his security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. However, until the ownership of Jet Airways is transferred to JKC, he remains CEO-designate. His mandate is to lead ‘Jet 2.0’ post-handover, and he has been focused on the preparation for that.”

Kapoor was appointed to this position last year in April.

JKC and the lenders to erstwhile Jet Airways have been at a standoff at the NCLT. While JKC has said it has met all the conditions to take over the airline, the lenders have a contradictory view.