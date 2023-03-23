Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched the the real-time performance monitoring dashboard of the Ministry, called Sagar Manthan.

The digital platform will have all integrated data related to the Ministry and other subsidiaries.

Digitalisation of maritime transport

Features of the dashboard include data visualisation, real time monitoring, improved communication, data driven decision making and increased accountability. It will also be integrated with input from CCTV camera, live streaming from drones and a mobile app for easy access and usability by all stakeholder to increase the efficiency, a statement from the Ministry said.

The launch of ‘Sagar Manthan’ Dashboard is a development towards digitalization and transparency in the maritime transport sector, it added.