Saudia to commence Cochin International Airport operations from August 29

With Saudi Arabia’s new international travel protocol becoming effective, Cochin International Airport is all set to facilitate the first commercial departure operation to KSA since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia’s National Carrier Saudia has scheduled seven departure services till September 30. The first among these will leave CIAL on Sunday (Aug 29) with 395 passengers on board. CIAL is about to handle 6,069 international passengers on the first day itself. Of this, 4131 are departing passengers.

Saudia Flight SV 3573 will leave CIAL on Sunday morning with 395 passengers. The airline schedules 3 more flights for the week. Indigo is commencing departure operations to Saudi September 2 and the airline schedules 12 more operations in the coming weeks.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said that the company has already started discussions with the international carriers to start more services in the sector. CIAL schedules more departure operations to West Asia in the coming days. “We are happy that all major international and Indian airlines have confirmed their schedules for this sector. CIAL has already made the arrangements to facilitate hassle-free passenger movement”, he added.

Apart from the Saudi operation, CIAL has scheduled 21 international passenger departure operations on Sunday including 5 services to Doha, 4 each to Sharjah and Dubai and one to London.