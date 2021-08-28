Saudia to commence Cochin International Airport operations from August 29

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
With Saudi Arabia’s new international travel protocol becoming effective, Cochin International Airport is all set to facilitate the first commercial departure operation to KSA since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Saudi Arabia’s National Carrier Saudia has scheduled seven departure services till September 30. The first among these will leave CIAL on Sunday (Aug 29) with 395 passengers on board. CIAL is about to handle 6,069 international passengers on the first day itself. Of this, 4131 are departing passengers.
Saudia Flight SV 3573 will leave CIAL on Sunday morning with 395 passengers. The airline schedules 3 more flights for the week. Indigo is commencing departure operations to Saudi September 2 and the airline schedules 12 more operations in the coming weeks.
CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said that the company has already started discussions with the international carriers to start more services in the sector. CIAL schedules more departure operations to West Asia in the coming days. “We are happy that all major international and Indian airlines have confirmed their schedules for this sector. CIAL has already made the arrangements to facilitate hassle-free passenger movement”, he added.
Apart from the Saudi operation, CIAL has scheduled 21 international passenger departure operations on Sunday including 5 services to Doha, 4 each to Sharjah and Dubai and one to London.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...