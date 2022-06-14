Scindia awards first type certificate under Drone Rules 2021

New Delhi, June 14 The Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday awarded the first Type Certificate (TC) under Drone Rules 2021 to IoTechWorld Avigation Pvt Ltd.

The Gurugram-based company, set-up in April 2017, is into manufacture of kisan-drones.

IoTech received the Type Certificate within 34 days after submission of its online application on the DGCA’s DigitalSky Platform.

The Drone Rules, 2021 were notified on August 25 last year and the ‘Certification Scheme for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CSUAS)’ for obtaining Type Certificate for drones was notified on January 26, 2022.

There are three globally-renowned Certification Bodies approved by the Quality Council of India (QCI). These include TQ Cert, UL India and Bureau Veritas. Drone manufacturers can approach any one for testing their prototypes.

According to Scindia, India has set a target to become a drone hub by 2030 and issuing of type certificate in a record 34 days is a step in that direction.

There are 14 drone prototypes that are currently undergoing the certification tests. The number of Type Certified prototypes may exceed 100 over the next three years.

“The other drone prototypes shall also be awarded certification soon,” Scindia added.