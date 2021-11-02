Scindia inaugurates Bhubaneswar-Jaipur direct flight service

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Tuesday virtually inaugurated a direct flight service between Odisha capital Bhubaneswar and Rajasthan’s Jaipur.
Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the occasion over virtual platforms.
IndiGo Airlines will be operating flights between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur thrice a week – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
“I feel honoured to have inaugurated the direct flight between the capital cities of Odisha and Rajasthan... This will boost tourism potential and ensure exchange of culture,” the civil aviation minister said.
Scindia also said that efforts are underway to enhance the passenger handling capacity at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar from 25 lakh to 35 lakh with an investment of ₹200 crore.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on the occasion, said that tourists in Rajasthan will also get an opportunity to visit Odisha.
The direct flight will boost the tourism prospects of both the states, he maintained.
Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on September 17 had written to Scindia seeking his intervention for the commencement of flight services between the two cities.
“I thank Scindia Ji and all staff of his ministry for making this (direct flight services) happen. I also thank the authorities of IndiGo,” Pradhan said.
Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, who was at the airport during the inauguration, said she has further urged the civil aviation minister to provide direct flight services from Bhubaneswar to Jammu, Shirdi and Guwahati.
IndiGo’s Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar, on his part, said the new domestic flight will strengthen regional connectivity and promote trade, commerce, as well as tourism.
“We are pleased to initiate direct connectivity between the temple city of Bhubaneswar and the pink city of Jaipur. We are committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience,” he added.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...