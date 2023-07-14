Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport achieved a significant milestone with the inauguration of a fourth runway and dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT), by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday. Delhi airport is the only domestic airport to have four operational runways. The Phase 3A expansion project undertaken by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has positioned the airport as a leading aviation hub.

“The fourth runway will take air traffic movement in the city from 1,400 to almost 2,000 per day. In the next few months, it will achieve a throughput capability of 109 million, which means it will be one of the largest airports in the world. It will beat Atlanta in its capability,” said Scindia.

“Our fleet capacity has grown 70 per cent from 400 to 720 planes over the past nine yearsOur passenger count has grown to 14.5 crore from 6 crore, a growth of 120 per cent in the past five years,” he said

The fourth runway, spanning 4.4 km, runs parallel to the existing third runway. Despite numerous challenges, including those posed by thepandemic, the physical construction of the runway was successfully completed in September 2021.

Scindia expressed his admiration for the elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT), describing them as a marvel. He stated, “This runway makes Delhi airport the only airport in the country to have four runways. The 20 minutes of taxiing time has come down by 40 per cent, which means an eight to nine-minute reduction. With this innovation, cars will commute below you, and airplanes above you.”

Also read: Full flight. Delhi airport emerges as world’s 10th busiest airport: Report

Operational efficiency

The dual elevatedECT will also contribute to the airport’s operational efficiency. Stretching over 2.1 km, the ECT connects the northern and southern airfields on the eastern side of the airport. It significantly reduces the taxiing distance for aircraft, saving passengers valuable time on the tarmac before take-off and after landing. The innovative design makes Delhi Airport the only one in the country to have an elevated taxiway, with roads passing below it. The taxiway can accommodate wide-body aircraft, including the A-380, B-777, and B-747.

In addition to enhancing operational capabilities, the fourth runway and ECT align with Delhi airport’s sustainability goals, Scindia said.

“The reduced taxiing distances facilitated by the ECT contribute to a significant reduction of approximately 55,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually. This reduction is equivalent to planting about 15 lakh trees, demonstrating the airport’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Moreover, the airport aims to become a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change,” he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit