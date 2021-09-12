Logistics

Scindia lays foundation stone for GMR aviation school

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 12, 2021

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the inauguation of the GMR school of Aviation at the Special Economic Zone of the GMR Hyderabad International Airport   -  Twitter via @RGIAHyd

The GMR School of Aviation will be affiliated to National Aviation University and provide a Degree level graduate programme.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has laid the foundation stone for the GMR School of Aviation at the Special Economic Zone of the GMR Hyderabad International Airport here.

The four-acre campus will be developed in two phases. The construction work on the phase I will commence from October 2021 and it is expected to be operational by June 2022.

The courses, recognised by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), will have an intake of 100 students for DGCA programmes and 40 students for EASA courses.

The school will be affiliated to National Aviation University and provide a Degree level graduate programme.

“With the tremendous growth in the aviation sector in the country, there has been an increasing demand for qualified and skilled aircraft maintenance personnel,” BS Raju, Business Chairman of GMR Airports, said.

“To fulfill this demand, GMR group came up with the idea to have a training institute for aircraft maintenance. The training school will be well equipped with modern facilities, training devices with access to various national and international study resources,” he said.

Published on September 12, 2021

