Scoot Airlines extends one-time free date change

In view of the growing scale of the Covid-19 outbreak, Scoot Airlines is extending a one-time free date change to all new bookings made between March 10, 2020 and May 14, 2020 (both dates inclusive) on its website (www.FlyScoot.com) and mobile app.

For bookings made during this period, the one-time free date change can be utilised up to four hours before the scheduled flight departure time, for travel up to March 27, 2021.

“This free date change was previously extended to customers with existing bookings who were seeking to change their travel plans. Since then, we have heard from customers that they still wish to plan ahead for their travels but would appreciate some flexibility around their travel dates given that the situation remains fluid,” an airline spokesperson said here.

So the airline has extended the one-time free date change policy to all new bookings made between March 10, 2020 and May 14, 2020 (inclusive) on its direct channels. More information can be had from www.flyscoot.com/bookwithconfidence, the spokesperson added.