Logistics

Scoot Airlines extends one-time free date change

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on March 12, 2020 Published on March 12, 2020

Scoot has extended free date change policy (which initially was available only to customers with existing bookings) to new bookings.

The one-time free date change offer is for new bookings made between March 10 and May 14. “For bookings made during this period, the one-time free date change can be utilised up to four hours before scheduled flight departure time, for travel up till 27 March 2021,” the service provider said in a release.

Scoot further affirmed that the offer was due to the growing scale of the Covid-19 outbreak, and in response to customer requests. The offer is applicable only on its direct channels.

airlines and aviation
