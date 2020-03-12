Scoot Airlines extends one-time free date change

Scoot has extended free date change policy (which initially was available only to customers with existing bookings) to new bookings.

The one-time free date change offer is for new bookings made between March 10 and May 14. “For bookings made during this period, the one-time free date change can be utilised up to four hours before scheduled flight departure time, for travel up till 27 March 2021,” the service provider said in a release.

Scoot further affirmed that the offer was due to the growing scale of the Covid-19 outbreak, and in response to customer requests. The offer is applicable only on its direct channels.