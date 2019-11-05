Scoot’s flights now connect Coimbatore-Singapore daily

Scoot, the low-cost service of the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group, has commenced operations on the Coimbatore-Singapore route starting October 27.

With the commencement of the non-stop daily flights between Coimbatore and Singapore, Scoot’s services would now be available across multiple destinations such as Amritsar, Chennai, Tiruchi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Vishakapatnam and Coimbatore. The airliner has, within a week of adding Coimbatore to its operations network, come up with a promotional fare offer. This offer would be open till November 16, said Calvin Chan, Chief Commercial Officer, Scoot.

The offer is to over 30 destinations on its network with one-way tax-inclusive FLY-fares starting from ₹5,800. The tickets can be booked from FlyScoot.com and the Scoot mobile app, a company release said.

Chan told BusinessLine that the airliner’s daily service is on an increase from SilkAir’s previous five-times weekly schedule, referring to Coimbatore operations.

Scoot has been registering 95 per cent load factor in the first week of operations from Coimbatore and is quite upbeat about growth prospects in the coming year. Asked about the service provider’s foray into newer geographies when the economy has not been doing too well, he said “we are cautiously optimistic. Trends indicate that low cost carriers are more insulated during such times.”