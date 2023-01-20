The South Central Railway (SCR) is upgrading Nellore Railway Station located on the Grand Trunk road and the works are likely to be completed by May 2024. The station has been chosen under the concept of Major Upgradation of Railway Stations project to provide world class amenities with elegant features.

“The station handling footfall of 30,000 passengers per day has got special importance with the number of rail users increasing day by day. Keeping in view all these factors, the station upgradation has been planned under EPC mode to upgrade the station so as to handle both current as well as future passenger traffic,’‘ SCR said in release.

SCR awarded the contract for undertaking the works to SCL Infratech August last year with a target to complete it by May 2024. “The work has commenced straight away and is progressing well,’‘ it said.

The design submitted by the agency for upgradation of railway station has been proof-checked by IIT-Madras. Construction of temporary sheds for functioning of court and GRP offices is completed and is handed over to respective departments. About 250 Metric Tons of Steel is procured by the agency for the construction purpose.

