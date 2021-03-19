Scrappage policy will have revolutionary impact: Renault India CEO

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The announcement of a scrappage policy by the Central government is indeed a historic moment in the Indian automotive sphere and will go a long way in setting a new benchmark for India in the global context, said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.
“We are on the cusp of a major breakthrough in the industry, firstly we saw advanced emission standards being adopted by the sector and now a move that is momentous on multiple fronts, besides presenting a huge business opportunity for the OEMs; the social impact of this move will be revolutionary; employment generation, significantly reducing pollution and bolstering road safety are just a few amongst many that come to mind,” he said in a statement.
Vehicle scrappage policy may come with tax breaks
The scrappage policy will help the Indian automotive industry match international standard, besides offering a much-needed reprieve for the auto, steel and electronics industry that was needing resuscitation after the onslaught of the Covid pandemic.
Scrappage policy will promote safer, cleaner vehicles, says auto industry
Mamillapalle is of the view that scrapping of older vehicles should be done in a scientific and environment-friendly manner.
A 5 per cent rebate from automakers, and various incentives from the government, will encourage people to come forward towards replacement of their old vehicles.
The guidelines will prove to be a boon in the long run, drawing customers to newer and efficient vehicles and, in turn, help India elevate to becoming the hub of automobile manufacturing in line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative.
“We strongly believe this policy will kick-start the revival of the Indian auto sector and the overall economy,” said Mamillapalle.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...