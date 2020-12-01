Seafarers seeks exemption from qualifying rules for NRI status for FY21 as crew change bites

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Seafarers have sought government intervention to be exempted from meeting the qualifying rules for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) status that grants tax-free income for FY 21 due to the pandemic induced restrictions on crew change.
“On one hand, Indian seafarers who were serving on ships when major lockdowns were announced worldwide could not be brought home. On the other hand, those seafarers who were waiting to join or were on leave could not join ships to replace those returning home,” Amar Singh Thakur, general secretary, Maritime Union of India, wrote in a 26 November letter to Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The MUI represents merchant navy officers.
“As a result of this dual challenge, the seafarers on shore have not been in a position to fulfil the officially declared criteria of working outside India for more than 182 days in a year to qualify as NRI,” Thakur said. BusinessLine reported the “collateral damage” on seafarers emanating from the crew change issue on June 13.
While shipping companies are doing their best to overcome the challenge on crew change, “the damage is already done as six months have already elapsed (April to September)”.
“As a result, there is no possibility for an overwhelming majority of seafarers to qualify as NRIs for the current financial year,” Thakur stated. The issue, according to Thakur, has affected seafarers’ employment prospects and it appears this will continue in the coming months.
“In order to improve the morale of seafarers, we need to be fair to them and grant exemption from income tax for FY21 since the pandemic continue to hamper their jobs,” Thakur said while urging the Minister to ensure that “appropriate circulars” are issued to exempt seafarers who are not in a position to qualify as NRI for no fault of their own. Ends/
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
Rate rose to $2,753 a tonne on Nov 24 from around $2,250 a tonne early in the month
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
The rise of populists in democracies world over hasn’t just led to the emergence of parallel universes of ...
The Commonwealth of Cricket documents an ardent fan’s lifelong engagement with the game
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...